Galway Bay FM

11 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway homes by the water featured in new TG4 series

Share story:
Galway homes by the water featured in new TG4 series

Galway homes built by the water are set to feature in a new series on TG4, starting next Wednesday (17/1).

Tithe Cois Uisce will have a different theme in each episode, between big and small, old and new, ordinary and extraordinary.

In the first episode, host Síle Nic Chonaonaigh will visit artist Donnchacha Quilty on the outskirts of the city, and masseuse Veronica Lydon in Letterard.

Other locations to be featured in later episodes include Inis Mór and the Prom in Salthill.

Share story:

Index reveals Galway above national average levels of affluence

Galway is above the national average level of affluence, according to a new index. The Pobal HP Deprivation Index uses data from Census 2022, analysing 10...

An Bord Pleanala overturns grant of permission for 186-bed hotel in Briarhill

After almost two years of deliberation, An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for a 186-bed hotel at Briarhill. The project, led by Parosi Developments ...

Galway city lotto player scoops €55K

A lotto player in Galway city has scooped just short of €55,000 in Wednesday’s draw. The local winner bought their Quick Pick ticket on the day of...

Coole Music Youth Orchestra to perform at National Concert Hall

The Coole Music Youth Orchestra are set to perform at the National Concert Hall next month. They’ll be one of several youth groups taking to the sta...