Galway homes by the water featured in new TG4 series

Galway homes built by the water are set to feature in a new series on TG4, starting next Wednesday (17/1).

Tithe Cois Uisce will have a different theme in each episode, between big and small, old and new, ordinary and extraordinary.

In the first episode, host Síle Nic Chonaonaigh will visit artist Donnchacha Quilty on the outskirts of the city, and masseuse Veronica Lydon in Letterard.

Other locations to be featured in later episodes include Inis Mór and the Prom in Salthill.