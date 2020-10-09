Galway homes among first households in line to receive high speed fibre broadband within the next 10 weeks

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Homes in Galway will be among the first tranche of 7,900 households in line to receive high speed fibre broadband within the next 10 weeks, according to Communications Minister Eamon Ryan.

Under the National Broadband Plan, the first homes reached under the plan will be in Galway, Cork and Cavan.

Department of Communications officials say that at least some of the 7,900 rural homes passed will be able to buy NBP-based fibre broadband packages from existing retailers before the end of 2020.

