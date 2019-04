Galway Bay fm newsroom- Homeowners in Galway have spent almost 100 million euro on energy upgrades and home improvements through the Home Renovation Incentive since 2013.

The HRI provides homeowners with an income tax credit of 13.5 per cent of expenditure on home improvements.

93.4 million euro has been spent on 6,299 projects in Galway in the last 4 years, with the adverage project costing almost 15 thosuand euro.

