Galway homeless charity says its doing everything possible as Covid-19 escalates

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Simon Community says its doing everything possible to ensure those they are supporting remain safe in the face of coronavirus.

The charity faces significant challenges in providing support to some of the most vunerable people in the community.

In response, a Covid-19 unit has been set up which is being advised by medical experts.

Enhanced hygiene and infection control measures have also been introduced and clients are being supported around good hygiene practices – as every effort is being made to stop the transmission of the virus.

Meanwhile, rooms have been identified within Galway Simon’s services, that can be used by people supported by the organisation – should they need to self-isolate.

Galway Simon Community CEO Karen Golden said it’s vital that people follow HSE guidelines.