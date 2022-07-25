Galway fans react to All-Ireland loss and homecoming details

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It wasn’t to be for the Galway football team yesterday at Croke Park.

Despite a great effort, they were defeated by Kerry by 20 points to 16.

Fans were out in marroon and white all over the county on Sunday, supporting the team.

The homecoming for the Galway footballers will be hosted at the Tuam Stadium from 1pm.

Galway County Council, in association with Galway GAA, are hosting the celebration for the Senior & Minor Footballers.

Gates will open at 1pm with the Minor team expected to be on stage by 2.30pm, and the Senior Team expected at 3pm, with the event concluding at approximately 5pm.

Reserved parking will be available at Tuam Stadium via Liam Mellows Street.

Fans are advised to arrive early to this family friendly event to celebrate a great year of Galway football.