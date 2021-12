Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway homeowner has been named a finalist in a national competition to find “Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home”.

The event is hosted by Energia and the winner will receive a cash prize of €6 thousand to donate to a charity of their choice.

James Carrick, from Renmore, is one of six households shortlisted to compete for the top prize, with public voting now open.

Voting will close at midnight on Sunday December 19th and full details can be found at Energia.ie.