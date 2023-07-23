Galway Holiday Makers safe as wildfires rage on the Island of Rhodes

The Department of Foreign Affairs is advising Irish citizens in Rhodes to be alert and stay away from areas affected by wildfires.

A spokesperson says the Department has been contacted by a number of Irish citizens impacted by the fires.

They also say that anyone planning to travel to the island should check with their travel operator or hotel to see if the area they are planning to travel to is impacted by the wildfires.

30 thousand people have been moved to safety on Rhodes.

Galway Windsurfer Dr Barra Nevin is on holiday in Rhodes and sent this report to Galway Bay FM News and described in detail what has happened on the island overnight and this morning