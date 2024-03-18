Galway Bay FM

18 March 2024

Galway heritage projects to receive half a million euro in funding

Almost half a million euro is going toward 51 built heritage projects based throughout Galway.

The total €9m fund is being supported through the Historic Structures Fund and the Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

In Galway, some of the bigger projects to benefit include St Thomas’ Church of Ireland in Ballinasloe, the Former Oughterard Railway Station, the Bridge Cottage Renmore and Kylemore Abbey.

While in the city, funding will go towards St Nicholas Collegiate Church, and the Galway Arts Centre on Dominick Street.

 

