Galway headquartered Smyths Toys posts record UK sales

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway headquartered Smyths Toys generated record sales levels in the UK in 2019.

New accounts show the firm generated €737m – as it continued to expand further into the UK.

Smyths Toys, which is headquartered in Galway City, currently operates 104 stores in England, Scotland and Wales as well as a further seven in Northern Ireland.

Between them, they employ over 3 thousand people.

Their combined revenue for 2019 was £667m – a record high for the UK arm of the company which opened its first store in Claremorris in 1986.

However pre-tax profits fell slightly in England, Scotland and Wales to £12.5m – while in the north, pre-tax profits for 2019 amounted to just over £900 thousand.

According to the Irish Independent, directors stated they were pleased with the result, particularly given the economic climate and the competitive market place.

Smyths currently operates 21 stores across the republic – and in recent years has also begun expanding to mainland Europe.