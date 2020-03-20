Galway headquartered firm Citylink to cancel all services from midnight

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway based firm Citylink is to cancel all bus services from midnight due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the city-based firm says the decision has been taken after careful consideration for the health & well-being of staff and customers – and to help in reducing the spread of the Coronavirus.

Citylink operates services between Galway, Limerick, Cork and Dublin, including a number of direct services.

The suspension affects all Citylink and Air Eagle services until further notice.

Citylink is advising passengers to check for updates on the Citylink website and social media platforms.