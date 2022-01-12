Galway-headquarted Smyths Toys invests €175m into European operations

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- Galway-headquartered Smyths Toys has invested €175m into its European operations.

Smyths currently operates 114 stores across Germany, Austria and Switzerland – the majority of which are based in Germany.

According to the Irish Independent, the European network was the group’s most profitable unit in 2020, with overall revenue of €475m.

Smyth’s also operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom, and 21 stores in the Republic.

The latest capital injection of €175m into the European arm comes almost four years after Smyths purchased the Toys R Us network to facilitate its expansion on the continent.