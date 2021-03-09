Galway has third highest number of PUP claimants this week

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has the third highest number of claimants for the pandemic unemployment payment this week.

Over 24,900 people in the city and county are to receive the State support this week.

Dublin is the county with the highest number receiving PUP this week with over 146,500 claimants, followed by Cork with over 47 thousand.

Meanwhile, over 8,200 people in Galway have been medically certified for the COVID-19 related enhanced illness benefit.

This week, the Department of Social Protection has issued weekly payments valued at over €139 million to those in receipt of the pandemic unemployment payment.