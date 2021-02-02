Galway has third highest number of pandemic unemployment payment claims

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has the third highest number of people in receipt of the pandemic unemployment payment.

25,452 people in the city and county will receive the State support today.

Dublin is the county with the highest number of PUP claims at 148,617, followed by Cork with 49,184.

Counties Carlow, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Waterford and Westmeath have fewer numbers of people receiving PUP this week than last week.

Construction is the sector that has seen the largest increase in the number of people receiving PUP this week, with an additional 1,375 people now receiving the payment compared to last week.

Some 50% of those receiving the State support payment are on the maximum rate of €350 per week.