Galway has third highest number of Housing Assistance Payment recipients nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has the third highest number of renters availing of the Housing Assistance Payment scheme nationwide.

HAP is a form of social housing support for people who have a long-term housing need

According to a report by the Department of Housing, Galway’s volume of applications is just behind Cork and Dublin .

According to the Irish Times, 889 households in Galway city and county are receiving rental support from the HAP scheme – 537 of these are resident in the city, while 352 are living in the county.

235 of all Galway recipients are designated as transfers from rental supplement, while 654 are new applications.

Dublin has the highest number of households applying for the scheme at 2429 – followed by Cork at 1829.

The Irish Times reports the annual budget allocations for HAP will breach the one billion euro mark next month.