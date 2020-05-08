Galway has third highest number of farmers receiving social welfare

By
GBFM News
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway had the third highest number of farmers receiving social welfare payments last year – following Donegal and Mayo.

574 Galway farmers availed of the ‘Farm Assist’ scheme in 2019 which is capped at 203 euro a week.

Meanwhile, 402 people in Galway received payment under the Rural Social Scheme – which is paid out to both farmers and fishermen.

Nationally, 6,000 low-income farmers received nearly 69 million euro under the Farm Assist scheme last year.

Galway-Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice says farmers are under severe pressure at the moment.

To hear from Deputy Fitzmaurice, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..

print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR