Galway has third highest number of farmers receiving social welfare

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway had the third highest number of farmers receiving social welfare payments last year – following Donegal and Mayo.

574 Galway farmers availed of the ‘Farm Assist’ scheme in 2019 which is capped at 203 euro a week.

Meanwhile, 402 people in Galway received payment under the Rural Social Scheme – which is paid out to both farmers and fishermen.

Nationally, 6,000 low-income farmers received nearly 69 million euro under the Farm Assist scheme last year.

Galway-Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice says farmers are under severe pressure at the moment.

