Galway has third highest number of disabled parking offences nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has the third highest number of disabled parking offences in the country for parking or stopping in a disabled space.

According to freedom of information figures Dublin accounted for close to half of the 3,700 offences last year, followed by Limerick, Galway and Cork.

There were 265 disabled parking offences in Galway last year, leading to the collection of 41 thousand euro in fines.

The national total of 3,700 offences is an increase of nearly 300 on 2018, and the gardai collected over 470,000 euro in fines during the year.

The standard fine for someone who parks or stops in a disabled bay is now 150 euro.

Tony Maher, from the Irish Wheelchair Association, says the increase in fines is down to a Garda crackdown.