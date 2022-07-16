Galway has the seventh highest rate of burglary in the country according to analysis of crime figures

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Figures released today show that Galway has the seventh highest rate of burglary in the country.

The figures, seen and reported by the Irish Independent, show there were 212 burglaries in Galway per 100,000 people in the 12 months up to March of this year.

Dublin was the highest with 285 followed by followed by Limerick, Westmeath, Louth, Laois/Offaly and Wexford as gangs utilise the motorway network.

Donegal has the lowest rate in the country at 80, followed by Mayo at 97.

Newer provisional figures also show burglary rates in Laois have more than doubled in a year to 61, while in Clare there has been a 90 percent increase.

In the year to June, break-in rates in Dublin have risen by 37 percent, while in west Cork, they went from 10 during lockdown in 2020, to 65 in recent months.