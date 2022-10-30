Galway has the second highest number of cattle in the country

Galway has the second highest number of cattle on farms in the country.

While CSO figures also show that Galway and Mayo own a quarter of the nation’s sheep between the two.

The most recent set of CSO figures shows that there were 10,393 cattle on Galway farms in 2020 accounting for 10 percent of the nation’s stock.

County Cork had the highest number with 10,725 cattle on farms in the county.

In the same year, there were just 504 dairy cows on Galway farms, substantially behind the highest, which is also Cork on 4,094.

Meanwhile, a quarter of the nation’s sheep population are on Galway and Mayo farms.

Between the western counties, there are 8,987 sheep on farms, with 35,505 in total across the country.