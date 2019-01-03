Galway has second highest rate of air ambulance call-outs nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway had the second highest rate for air ambulance call-outs in 2018.

The air ambulance responded to 36 emergencies around county Galway last year, the second highest rate behind Mayo with 49 call-outs.

Nationally, the service responded to 310 calls during 2018, with over half of these taking place in western counties.

The service began operation in 2012 and currently operates from Custume Barracks in Athlone.

