7 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Galway has second-highest commercial vacancy rate at 18%

Galway has second-highest commercial vacancy rate at 18%

Galway Bay fm news – Galway has the second-highest commercial vacancy rate in the country at 18 percent.

The latest figures from Geodirectory found almost 30 thousand commercial units were lying empty across Ireland in June.

The national commercial vacancy rate stands at 14%, with Sligo having the highest rate at almost 20%.

In Galway, Tuam had the highest commercial vacancy rate in June at 25%, while Loughrea had the lowest at 19%

Dara Keogh is the CEO of Geodirectory and says some counties are seeing some positive signs.

1,000 submissions against proposed traffic lights at Oughterard bridge delivered to County Hall

Galway bay fm newsroom – Up to a thousand submissions against the proposed plan for traffic lights at Oughterard bridge have been delivered to Count

Dexcom seeks planning permission for major new manufacturing facility in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Dexcom is seeking planning permission for a major new manufacturing facility in Athenry. In May, the multinational announce

City event celebrates 30 years of social inclusion and community action through Pobal

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An event took place in the city today to celebrate 30 years of social inclusion and community action through Pobal. Pobal w

This year's Baboró Festival for Children promises best of spectacle and fun

Galway Bay fm newsroom – This year’s Baboró International Arts Festival for Children promises to bring the best of spectacle to Galway City.