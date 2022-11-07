Galway has joint highest vacancy rate of council-owned homes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has the joint-highest vacancy rate for council-owned homes

Alongside Longford, over seven percent of social housing is vacant in the county.

The vacancy rate for council-owned homes in Galway and Longford is over twice the national average.

The latest audit from the local authority’s watchdog found three per cent of all council-owned homes nationwide were vacant.

The report found there are just under 200 council homes vacant in Galway county.

Across the country, local authorities are taking on average around 34 weeks to find tenants for social housing.

While the The National Oversight and Audit Committee found councils spent an average of 19 thousand 600 euro re-letting a building.