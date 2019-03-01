Galway has highest rate of medtech employment nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has the highest rate of medtech employment nationwide

It’s also the largest industrial employer in the city and county according to new figures from the Western Development Commission.

Industrial employment includes those working in mining, utilities, waste management or manufacturing

The new report shows that 56 per cent of people in industrial employment in Galway City and 40 per cent of those in the county work in the Medtech sector.

Galway city and county hold the two highest shares of medtech employment nationwide, with the computer and electronic industry as well as the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors being the next two big employers.

Industry employment in Galway has grown by almost half in the last 20 years in the city, while the county has seen an increase of 28 per cent.

Just over 5 thousand people work in the industrial sector in Galway City, while the county has over 12 thousand working in the area.

Of those employed in the sector in the county, a quarter are located in the Tuam area followed Athenry, Oranmore and Loughrea.

Two thirds of those employed in industrial positions in both the city and county are male. The transport equipment sector holds the highest level of growth for both the city and county at 175 per cent.