19 December 2023

Galway has highest proportion of Irish speakers at 50 percent

The CSO has confirmed that Galway is the county with the highest proportion of Irish speakers.

Over 50 percent of the population across Galway speak Irish, while An Cheathrú Rua is one of the top towns for daily Irish speakers, at 69 percent

One in ten people nationwide say they speak Irish very well, while a further 32 percent say they speak it well

Deirdre Lynch, who works for the Census section of the CSO outlines the different levels of Irish speakers across the country:

