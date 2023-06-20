Galway has highest percentage of mansions in the country

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has the highest percentage of mansions in the country.

Meanwhile, the county is also home to the lowest proportion of one and two-bedroom properties.

The figures published in the Irish Independent were compiled by Gamma, a location intelligence company in Ireland and the UK.

The homes this report refers to are commonly known as McMansions – seen as a legacy of the Celtic Tiger era.

They are one-off statement houses, with a driveway, surrounded by a half an acre of land and a large number of bedrooms.

15 percent of all homes in Galway have five bedrooms or more – the national average is 8.6 percent.

The Irish Times reports Western counties have the highest proportion of these houses – with Donegal having the second-most.

Meanwhile, Galway City has 57 homes with TEN bedrooms or more – that’s also the highest in the country, with Dublin just behind on 55.

On the other end of the scale, County Galway has the lowest proportion of one and two-bedroom properties at 13.1 percent.