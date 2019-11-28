Galway has highest number of people living over 10 kilometres from a 24hr Garda Station

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has the highest proportion of people living 10 kilometres or more from a 24 hour Garda Station.

According to figures released by the CSO, people in Galway have some of the highest average distances to travel to most essential services.

The CSO figures reveal, on average people in Galway live 15.4 kilometres from a 24 hour Garda Station; which the second highest behind Donegal at 19km.

Galway residents also have the highest average distance to travel to the nearest fire station at 11 kilometres.

Meanwhile, people in Galway who want to access a HSE adult emergency department or maternity department live 30.5km away from the nearest available service.

Nationally one third of the population – over 1.43 million people – live over 10 kilometres from the nearest permanent Garda Station.

45 percent of the population live over 20km from the nearest maternity department, making it the most inaccessible service in Ireland.

Finally, people who live in rural Ireland face distances roughly three times higher than city centre residents to access everyday services.