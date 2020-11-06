Galway has highest number of Covid-19 cases linked to outbreaks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country that are linked to outbreaks.

That’s according to the latest figures from the CSO.

It comes as a breakdown of cases based on local electoral areas show Galway City Central has the highest urban incidence rate in the country, at 513 per 100 thousand population.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office show that during the week ending Friday October 30th, Galway had 142 confirmed cases of Covid-19 that were linked to outbreaks.

That’s almost triple the amount of similar cases recorded in Cork or Dublin and double the figure for Donegal.

While the highest figure in the country, it is a big improvement on the previous week – when the figure stood at 234.

In both cases, Galway had the highest rate of cases linked to outbreaks nationwide by a significant margain.

Meanwhile, Galway also has the lowest average age of confirmed cases nationwide at 25.

That’s almost a decade younger than the next lowest age, which is Sligo at 33.