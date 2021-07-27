Galway has fourth highest COVID-19 incidence rate nationwide

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway now has the fourth highest COVID-19 incidence rate nationwide.

According to the latest health figures, the infection rate per 100,000 of population in the city and county now stands at 439.



That’s a 40% increase on this time last week, when the infection rate stood at 256 – with 663 cases recorded over that two-week period.

Nationwide, Donegal has the highest incidence rate at 952, followed by Louth at 603, Laois at 454 and then Galway.

Meanwhile there are 16 patients being treated for COVID-19 in Galway hospitals today – with 12 at UHG and four at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Two of the patients are being treated in the intensive care unit at UHG.