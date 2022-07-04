Galway has fifth highest number of Ukrainian pupils enrolled in schools

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is the county with the fifth highest number of Ukrainian pupils enrolled in schools, standing at 455.

According to figures, there are are 336 Ukrainian children enrolled in primary schools in Galway, while there are 119 in secondary schools.

Dublin has the highest number since the Russian invasion caused Ukrainian people to flee their homes.

As of June 2022, the Department of Education has confirmed that there are 7,285 Ukrainian pupils currently enrolled in Irish schools

Ukrainian parents and guardians who plan to enrol their children for school in September are being asked to contact their Regional Education and Language teams in their catchment area.

The REALT teams are assisting families in helping secure places for children of school going age.