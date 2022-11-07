Galway has fifth highest number of EV charging points in country

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new survey out this morning shows that Galway has the fifth highest number of publicly available EV charging points in the country, at 172.

The survey by The Northern and Western Region Assembly found Dublin has the most, at 639 while Leitrim has just eight.

It also discovered that seventy nine percent of people are unlikely to buy an electric car within the next 12 months.

The NWRA says a target of one million electric vehicles on Irish roads by 2030 is not achievable without the proper infrastructure in place.

Economist with the organisation John Daly says the percentage of people planning on buying an electric vehicle rises if the chargers are there.