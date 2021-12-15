Galway Harbour Company secures permission for changes at Ice House building

Galway Bay FM newsroom- Galway Harbour Company has secured permission to redevelop the existing Ice House building at New Docks.

The plan sets out to partially demolish the first, second, third and fourth storey of the existing Ice House building while retaining and upgrading the ground floor, ground floor entrance and existing ESB substation.

A temporary substation will remain on-site throughout the duration of the development works.

City planners have attached five conditions.

One states details of the design and specifications of all flood defence measures for the ground floor ESB substation are to be submitted.