Galway Harbour company executives explore potential of wind industry

Wind farms, both on the mainland and offshore, are seen as potentially significant in the future development of the Galway Harbour area.

Harbour Company executives told this week’s City Council meeting that they are actively looking at how the Galway port could benefit from the wind industry in the coming decade, and beyond.

The year 2020 was challenging at Galway Harbour due to the COVID crisis. Shipping declined as did oil throughput and there was less income from parking fees. However harbour company management, Conor O’Dowd and Maurice O’ Connor reported a profit to City Councillors.

CEO, Conor O’Dowd, emphasised that development permission for for the new harbour plans is vital and that wind energy could be mainstay in the future.

Mr O’Dowd said that the on-land wind projects offered opportunities for the port in the coming decade and he saw offshore wind farms adding to activities in Galway in the years following.

He instanced turbine assembly, services and office facilities as operations which could be carried out at the harbour.

The offshore maps shown yesterday clearly indicates the huge wind resources off the west coasts of Galway and Mayo putting them at the forefront of suitable areas for this industry in Europe.

Mr O’Dowd also said the conversion of wind energy to hydrogen could be very significant in the future.