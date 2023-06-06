Galway had third-highest number of serious road injuries in past decade

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has had the third-highest number of serious injuries from road accidents in the past decade.

Analysis by the Irish Times shows over 500 such incidents occurred in the county since 2013.

Nationally, road fatalities have averaged at 159 a year since 2013, while serious injuries rose by 180 percent in that time.

512 people suffered serious injuries following road accidents on Galway roads since 2013.

While 82 people have lost their lives in collisions in the county in that time.

Dublin has recorded the most serious injuries in the last decade at almost 3,000, while Cork came in a number two with nearly 1,200.

The figures indicate most serious injuries were suffered by men aged between 16 and 25 years.

It also found the most dangerous time to be traveling on Irish roads is in December, in particular between 4-8PM