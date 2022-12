Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway had the third highest sign-up rate for mental health charity Turn2Me this year.

Galway came behind Dublin and Cork, with most people signing up between the ages of 25-34 years.

Turn2Me offers adult counselling and peer support services to people over the age of 12, and works with the HSE and ReachOut Ireland.

CEO, Fiona O’ Malley, outlines what to look out for when it comes to your mental health: