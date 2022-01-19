Galway had 3rd highest level of flea call outs in 2021

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway had the 3rd highest level of flea call outs nationwide last year.

Figures from Rentokil show that Wexford led the national tables, accounting for 12 percent of all call outs nationwide.

Next was Dublin at 10 per cent, followed by Galway at 8 per cent.

It can be very difficult to detect fleas – they’re barely visible to the naked eye and hide deep in the fibres of carpets and furniture.

They can attach to pets or people – and those who come into contact with wildlife like foxes, rabbits, rodents or deer, are at particular risk of carrying them indoors.

To hear field consultant with Rentokil, Richard Faulkner, explain the signs of a flea infestation tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour