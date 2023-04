Galway community groups and sports clubs are being encouraged to apply for the €8m CLÁR fund.

Groups can apply for funding of up €50,000 for community and sports facilities, youth clubs, sensory gardens or walking tracks.

15 Galway groups received funding last year for the likes of playgrounds and upgrades to carparks.

Ballinasloe Senator, Aisling Dolan, outlines the benefits of the funding: