Galway groups develop mental health app

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new app put together by groups from North Galway aims to help young people suffering from aniexty.

The Happy Head or Ceann Sona app offers young people helpful tips to avoid stress and manage anxiety related illnesses.

The technology is designed to look at young people as a whole and includes sections on diet and exercise, mindfulness, school stress and information on support services.

The app has been developed by secondary schools students from north Galway and members of North Galway Family Services, NUIG and the Petersburg Outdoor Education Training Centre.