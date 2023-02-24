Galway Green party to run 7 candidates in local elections

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Green party has selected 7 candidates to contest next year’s local elections in the city and county

Sitting city councillors Martina O’Connor of City Central and Niall Murphy of City West will defend their seats, and will be joined on the city council ticket by Joyce Mathias in Galway city East

Cllr Alastair McKinstry will defend his seat in Connemara South

He will be joined on the county council ticket by Eoin Madden in Athenry-Oranmore, Megan Flynn Dixon in Gort-Kinvara and Islammiyah Saudique-Kadejo in Tuam

The candidates will be introduced to the public in the Green Party Office in Woodquay tomorrow morning (sat feb 25) at 11