Galway Bay FM

6 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Galway Graveyards Project scoop top prize at national competition

Share story:
Galway Graveyards Project scoop top prize at national competition

Galway County Council has picked up one of the main accolades at the Public Sector Digital Transformation Awards 2023 for its Galway graveyards project.

The digital project mapped over 40,000 graveyard memorial records across County Galway and made them publicly available online.

It was named overall winner of the ‘Best Community Engagement’ category of the competition at a ceremony held in Dublin’s Shelbourne Hotel last night

These awards recognise the achievements of public sector organisations that have made significant contributions to advancing digital transformation across Ireland.

 

Share story:

Westside Library one of six nationwide chosen to promote STEM engagement

The University of Galway has teamed up with Westside Library to encourage young people to engage in science subjects. It’s one of six libraries nati...

Teenage boy has been charged in connection to Headford crash last April

A teenage boy has been charged at Ballinasloe District Court in connection with a fatal car crash last April, in which two other teenagers died. The youth...

Spate of break-ins to schools in the East of the county

There’s been a spate of break-ins to schools in the East of the county in recent weeks. Galway Gardai say they will assist schools concerned about s...

University of Galway’s open days to feature interactive, hands-on experiences

University of Galway’s open days tomorrow and Saturday are to feature interactive, hands-on experiences The two-day event includes the largest ever prog...