Galway Graveyards Project scoop top prize at national competition

Galway County Council has picked up one of the main accolades at the Public Sector Digital Transformation Awards 2023 for its Galway graveyards project.

The digital project mapped over 40,000 graveyard memorial records across County Galway and made them publicly available online.

It was named overall winner of the ‘Best Community Engagement’ category of the competition at a ceremony held in Dublin’s Shelbourne Hotel last night

These awards recognise the achievements of public sector organisations that have made significant contributions to advancing digital transformation across Ireland.