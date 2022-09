SS

The grass growth rate in Galway is above the national average this week, at 47kg per day.

Rates were recorded on Pasture Base and GreenCheckNI, with the average at 35kg per day.

The highest rate can be found in Cavan, at 66kg, while the lowest is in Dublin at 11kg.

Nationwide, grass growth for the coming week is expected to be higher on average, catching up with Galway’s rate at 45kg per day.

According to the Farmer’s Journal, almost all farms are behind target for grass.