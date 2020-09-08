Galway GPs and school principals call on parents to be vigilant of a-typical COVID-19 symptoms

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway GPs and school principals are calling on parents to be vigilant of atypical COVID-19 symptoms

It’s understood that a number of children are testing positive for covid with symptoms such as a sore throat and/or a runny nose, and not the usual of high temperature or cough etc.

The Department of Public Health has advised GPs to have a high suspicion of children presenting with sore throat and/or runny nose.

Schools are asking children with a sore throat and /or runny nose are kept at home, and their GP notified if parents feel it’s necessary

Nationally, doctors are reporting a ‘surge’ in the number of children being assessed for Covid-19.

The Irish Medical Organisation says it has been struck by the amount of enquiries from parents, despite an expected increase after schools reopened.

Dr Denis Mc Cauley, Chairman of the IMO’s GP Committee says parents are acting quickly when children are ill- for more on this, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…