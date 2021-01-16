Galway GP’s and Practice nurses given first dose of Covid vaccine today

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Hundreds of GPs and Practice Nurses in Galway have been given the first of their two Covid vaccine doses today at a clinic in Merlin Park Hospital.

Merlin Park, along with sites in Dublin and Portlaoise have been set up by the HSE and National Ambulance Service to administer the Moderna jab.

The storage freezers arrived at the centres in the early hours of this morning, and the first one was given to a patient at 10:30am.

It’s hoped that those GP teams, who are due their next vaccine in 28 days, will be able to administer the doses in the coming months.