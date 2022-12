Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway GP Martin Daly is warning of the dangers of laughing gas on people’s health.

It’s as there has been an increase of patients suffering nerve damage after inhaling nitrous oxide gas.

It is illegal to sell laughing gas for human consumption, but it is easily obtained online and is growing in popularity for use as a recreational drug.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Dr Martin Daly explains the negative impacts the drug can have on those who use it regularly.