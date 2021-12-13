Galway GP urges Health Minister to give green light for GPs to start vaccinating over 40s

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

A Galway GP is urging the Health Minister and NIAC to give the go ahead for GPs to start vaccinating all those over 40 who are eligible for a booster shot.

10 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected here so far and NPHET is due to meet on Thursday to consider any further measures that are needed.

Currently booster vaccines are being offered to 50-59 year olds.

The HSE is due to unveil a plan this week for rolling out booster shots to those in their 40s and first doses to 5 to 11 year olds.

Ballygar GP Dr Martin Daly says with the arrival of the Omicron variant, the booster programme needs to move faster.