Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway GP says hospital waiting times are completely unacceptable.

Over 58,000 people nationwide have been waiting over a year for a vital scan to diagnose a medical problem.

They include MRIs, ultrasounds and CT scans.

A total of almost 239,000 people are waiting for an outpatient scan in a hospital.

Galway GP Martin Daly says Ireland’s health system needs to do better: