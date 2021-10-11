Galway GP says he and overwhelmed colleagues are shocked at plans to extend free GP care to under 7s in budget.

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: A Galway GP has hit out at reports that the Government is planning to extend free GP care to children up to the age of seven in tomorow’s budget.

Dr Brian Higgins of Galway Primary Care Centre has taken to social media to state that he has many patients with doctor visit cards who cannot afford their medication.

The Galway city GP says doctors visits cards are not free healthcare and it would be more benifical to provide free inhalers to all people with Asthma instead of free GP visits for under sevens.

Dr Brian Higgins has been telling me that he and many of his GP colleagues feel that the supports aren’t in place to extend the free GP visit scheme for surgeries that are already overwhelmed.