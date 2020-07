Galway Bay fm newsroom – A GP in Galway says a letter from a doctor stating a child is coronavirus free, without taking a test, is meaningless.

It follows reports doctors across the country are being inundated with requests from parents for such a letter, in order for children to attend a creche.

Dr Brian Higgins says a letter on its own without a test isn’t a guarantee a child is Covid free – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…