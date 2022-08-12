Galway GP backs calls for review into HSE referrals to UK clinic for gender identity issues

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway GP is backing calls for a review into ongoing HSE referrals to a clinic in the UK for children with gender identity issues.

The Tavistock Centre in London provides psychological assessment and support – but is now facing mass legal action.

Some families of children claim they were rushed into taking life-altering puberty blockers.

A recent independent review in the UK found the clinic was leaving young people at considerable risk.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Ballygar-native GP Dr. Madeline Ni Dhailigh says Irish children as young as 5 are being referred – which she feels is far too young