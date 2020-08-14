Galway girls missing at sea could see helicopters searching for them overnight says father

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The two cousins from Galway who were missing at sea for over 15 hours could see the helicopters searching for them overnight, according to one of their fathers.

Ellen Glynn and Sara Feeney, aged 17 and 23, drifted over 20 miles out to sea on Wednesday night after they had been paddleboarding at Furbo beach.

They managed to stay together and clung to a lobster pot around three miles south west of Inis Oírr where they remained overnight.

Galway City fisherman Patrick Oliver and his son Morgan, eventually located the pair yesterday afternoon after a major search and rescue operation.

Sara was released from hospital yesterday while Ellen is still receiving treatment.

Ellen’s dad Johnny Glynn says both girls are just happy to be alive.

He says they had to deal with large waves – and the frustration of coming close to being rescued on Wednesday night: