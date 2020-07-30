Galway girl settles high court action for 165-thousand euro over road incident

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A young girl from Galway who was knocked down by a car has settled her high court action for 165-thousand euro.

Katrina Yuliyanova Mratskova from Clonbur was five years old when she was hit by a car four years ago, as she crossed a road in Claremorris, Co. Mayo while holding her father’s hand.

Katrina Yuliyanova Mratskova, through her mother, sued the driver of the car, Derek Howard from Ashford Court, Claremorris.

According to the Irish Examiner, the High Court heard that the little girl’s father pushed his daughter behind him when he saw the car.

It was alleged that Ms Yuliyanova Mratskova developed post traumatic epilepsy and post-traumatic disorder, and sustained soft tissue injuries to her head and lower back as a result.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to heed the presence of pedestrians in the area, and an alleged failure to anticipate the accident which occurred.

The claims were denied.

The court heard the settlement of 165-thousand euro did not reflect the full value of the case