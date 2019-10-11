Galway gets Fáilte Ireland’s single biggest investment for a tourist attraction

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A new 10 million euro museum designed to complement the Galway City Museum at the Spanish Arch is expected to open in 2022.

Fáilte Ireland today announced plans to develop the new Atlantic Museum which will celebrate the role the Atlantic ocean has played in shaping Galway’s culture.

The investment of 6.6 million is the largest to date nationally by Fáilte Ireland for a tourist attraction and Galway City Council will also provide funding

The announcement was made at a launch in the Galway City Museum by Government Chief Whip and Galway West TD Seán Kyne.

The project includes the construction of a new three-storey building over the Seagate on the Spanish Arch and renovations to the adjoining Comerford House.